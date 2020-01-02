It’s probably been generally accepted for a while, but it really is starting to become clear that agents have an incredible amount of power when it comes to transfers these days.

Obviously any top quality player wants their agent to be a so-called “super-agent” which is the category often banded about whenever Mino Raiola is mentioned.

The Express recently gave an update to the whole Paul Pogba saga, and it seems that Raiola might get his way, but his words might also have made a transfer for his star client more difficult.

Speaking about United, he previously said: “Pogba’s problem is Manchester United. It’s a club out of touch with reality and without a sporting project. I wouldn’t take anyone there, they would even ruin Maradona, Pele and (Paolo) Maldini. Paul needs a club and a squad, one like Juventus was before.”

The report says that United have acknowledged that his situation has become a bit of a distraction and a move to Real Madrid or Juventus has been heavily mooted for a while.

They even hint that United might be willing to just cut their star man in January, but they’ve placed a gigantic price tag of £150 on his head.

With the current situation with financial fair play hanging over every club, good luck trying to get Juventus or Real Madrid to find a spare £150m while also balancing the books at the end of the financial year.

It’s likely he will win and get his move in the end, but Pogba and his agent may have made this more difficult than it needed to be.