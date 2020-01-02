‘Not good enough’ – Ex-Manchester United star blasts two Red Devils defenders

According to Goal, former Manchester United star Paul Parker told BonusCodeBets that Red Devils stars Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof ‘are not good enough’.

Parker made over 100 appearances for the Red Devils during a five-year spell with them in the 90s. The retired England international doesn’t seem to be happy with the Manchester outfit’s current centre-back pairing.

This is quite alarming considering that the Red Devils splashed out £80m on Maguire, as per BBC Sport and £31m (BBC Sport) on Lindelof two-and-a-half-years ago.

With all respect to the duo, they haven’t looked anything like a partnership that cost £111m this season.

Maguire seemed to be tormented by Arsenal’s attackers last night, take a look at the England international’s unflattering highlights package from the defeat.

Here’s what Parker had to say:

“Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are not good enough. I don’t know how they are going to improve on the two of them.”

“They still have players who won’t be taking United forward when you consider defenders like Jaap Stam, Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic who were vital when United teams were winning.”

“A lot of people are talking about how much money United need to spend to bring in new defenders but what they are not thinking about is whether the players will actually want to come to Old Trafford right now.”

Whilst Maguire and Lindelof have struggled to solidify things at the heart of United’s defence, the pair are quite young for centre-backs and have the potential to improve in the future.

The multi-million dollar question is whether United should keep their faith in the pair or if they should explore other defensive options to help them return to their former glory as soon as possible.