According to Sky Sports News, Aston Villa have made an enquiry to Chelsea over a possible loan move for Michy Batshuayi in the January transfer window after the injury to starting striker Wesley.

The Villains have been dealt a massive blow as 22-year-old Wesley is expected to not play again this season after suffering knee ligament damage in the Midlands outfit’s win over Burnley last time out.

Sky Sports reiterate that despite Villa’s search for a new striker to join them on loan, Batshuayi is unlikely to leave the Blues as he wishes to fight for a place in Frank Lampard’s team.

With academy graduate Tammy Abraham leading Chelsea’s line this season, the Belgian international has been handed a limited role so far this season.

If Batshuayi’s reported stance on a loan move changes, the 26-year-old would be a great option for Villa. The Belgian was impressive during a loan spell with Crystal Palace during the second-half of last season.

Perhaps the fact that John Terry is Villa’s assistant manager will have an impact on the Villains’ potential swoop for the fringe Chelsea forward.