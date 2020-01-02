RB Leipzig brutally troll Arsenal fan over the potential signing of Dayot Upamecano

We’ve seen a few clubs really up their game in the social media stakes lately, it’s such an easy PR win if done properly. Then again, it can be brutally cringe-worthy at times too.

Thankfully this effort from RB Leipzig falls into the funny category. A few days ago The Sun reported that Arsenal were confident of signing their French centre back Dayot Upamecano in January.

The Sun may have jumped the gun with their reports on the defender’s apparent arrival it seems. Some Arsenal fans were taking to Twitter to mention the possible arrival in January, but the German side shut it down immediately with this reply:

There’s no doubt that the Frenchman could be a valuable addition to Mikel Arteta’s team, he’s powerful and quick while also possessing the ability to play out from the back, so he looks like the ideal centre back for the modern game.

Unfortunately it seems that he won’t be leaving Germany any time soon. It was never completely clear what the old fashioned “hands off warning” actually looked like, but this seems to be the clearest example of one being issued on social media.