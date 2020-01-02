We’re all aware that the transfer window throws a lot of rumours out there in a fairly short space of time, but there has been talk about the future of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for a while.

A report from Talksport in November indicated that the striker had decided to cease talks over extending his deal, which means he now has less than 18 months to go on his Arsenal deal.

He also turns 31 in the Summer, so this will probably be Arsenal’s last chance to cash in on him. He’s a huge player for the team and he already has 13 league goals this term, but they also need to think about the future. Players tend to slow down when they get into their 30’s and pace is such a big part of his game.

When you also consider that Arsenal may need to sell before they can buy any new players, this potential offer from Real Madrid could be enticing:

Newspaper reports from Spain claim Real Madrid will make a player-plus-cash offer for the Gabon international worth up to £70m. ? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 2, 2020

It’s absolutely worth pointing out that these “reports” from Spain seem to be fairly unsubstantiated at this point and it’s not clear who the player being offered in exchange might be, but it suggests there is interest in signing him.

It looks like they would lose him for free or on a reduced deal in the Summer if nothing happens this month, so you could see why Mikel Arteta might decide it’s worth cashing in and reinvesting that money in a longer term player or two.

Expect this story to unfold as the transfer window goes along, but it looks like Arsenal might have a huge decision to make.