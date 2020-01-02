On the face of it, this is actually refreshing to see. Instead of moaning about a refereeing decision or trying to find excuses, Chris Wilder was just open in his admission that Liverpool were so much better than Sheffield United tonight.

You do need to be careful and not be too gushing in your praise for the opposition, it can lead to players giving Liverpool too much respect and they will be beaten before a ball is kicked, but he’s spot on with his assessment of Liverpool after the game:

“They won every first ball, every second ball, ran forward and ran back!” “They had the humility and desire to do that as world champions.” ? “I love everything about them!” Chris Wilder praises Liverpool after his Sheff Utd side were beaten at Anfield… ? @DesKellyBTS pic.twitter.com/0ACpLKds6O — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 2, 2020

It’s also worth noting how much he praises their execution of the simple things that they do well. It’s something every player at every level can learn from, but you also now wonder if anybody will be able to defeat Liverpool this season.