Video: Classy Chris Wilder praises Liverpool after Sheffield are beat 2-0

Liverpool FC Sheffield United FC
On the face of it, this is actually refreshing to see. Instead of moaning about a refereeing decision or trying to find excuses, Chris Wilder was just open in his admission that Liverpool were so much better than Sheffield United tonight.

You do need to be careful and not be too gushing in your praise for the opposition, it can lead to players giving Liverpool too much respect and they will be beaten before a ball is kicked, but he’s spot on with his assessment of Liverpool after the game:

It’s also worth noting how much he praises their execution of the simple things that they do well. It’s something every player at every level can learn from, but you also now wonder if anybody will be able to defeat Liverpool this season.

