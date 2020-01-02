It’s easy to be magnanimous and applaud a good piece of play from the opposition when you are world champions and have the league sewn up already.

It’s also possible that Jurgen Klopp was applauding some good play from his own team, but this save from Dean Henderson is so good that you wouldn’t blame him for praising it:

Dean Henderson should be England’s #1 keeper. Incredible save that one pic.twitter.com/l5Q6Tv5yru — ?? (@UtdAidan) January 2, 2020

Dean Henderson with an incredible save ? Our future starting GK. pic.twitter.com/q0oCQHLRwg — Fredinho ??? (@UtdFred) January 2, 2020

Images from DAZN

This save by Dean Henderson was so good that Jurgen Klopp even had to applaud ? pic.twitter.com/tuu2VL0CSR — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) January 2, 2020

The situation with Henderson at Man United could be interesting next season. He’s started to show he does belong at the top level while David de Gea has made a lot of mistakes this season.

It might be too early to say the Spaniard faces a fight for his position, but if Henderson keeps making saves like this then it could become a possibility.