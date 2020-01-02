Video: Mike Dean’s hilarious reaction after shaking hands with mystery man ahead of Southampton vs Tottenham

Referee Mike Dean has done it again as he’s managed to make the headlines for matters not actually involving his day job.

Ahead of Southampton’s clash with Tottenham on Wednesday, the official was seen shaking hands with players and his colleagues in the centre circle.

He also shook hands with a mystery man who was lined up alongside the captains, with reports now suggesting that he may have been representing a sponsor.

Few clearly knew that at the time, and that includes Dean as he can seemingly be seen asking the question that we’re all thinking in the video below.

It’s another hilarious gaffe from the referee who has provided us with some hilarious moments over the years, as even though he clearly knows the cameras are on him, he still proceeds to ask the question to himself.

Never change Mike Dean, we’ll take many more of these hilarious moments…