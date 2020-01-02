Video: Mo Salah scores for Liverpool vs Sheffield after Andy Robertson assist

In the 3rd minute of tonight’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Sheffield United, superstar Virgil van Dijk launched a stunning long-range pass upfield.

The Dutchman’s pinpoint pass flew into the path of left-back Andy Robertson, the Scotsman was left with plenty of time to pick a pass after Sheffield United’s George Baldock slipped.

Robertson played a perfectly-weighted low cross into Mo Salah’s path and the Liverpool forward slotted the ball into the back of the net to give the Reds the lead.

Take a look at the Egyptian superstar’s opener below:

The perfect start to 2020 for Liverpool! Mohamed Salah puts the Reds 1-0 up inside just four minutes at Anfield ? It's another assist for Andy Robertson ?#BTAllDayer pic.twitter.com/csA4xhfsw7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 2, 2020

Pictures via RMC Sport.

Baldock will be kicking himself after his costly slip, conceding such an early goal could be a massive blow to the Blades.