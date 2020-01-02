The attention that Wayne Rooney’s return to English football is getting is quite remarkable. It looked like he had headed to MLS to retire, but he finds himself trying to drag Derby County away from a relegation battle and towards the play offs.

He’s had to spend most of the game giving various teammates a rollicking, with Jack Marriott being on the receiving end more than once after some fairly astonishing finishing.

He’s now back in Rooney’s good books as he got on the end of his free kick to finally get a shot on target and past the Barnsley keeper:

It is Jack Marriott’s night now! ? He gets on the end of Rooney’s pin-point delivery to open the scoring! ? pic.twitter.com/ueiF3OmoCo — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 2, 2020

Courtesy of Setanta live

Rooney does look like he’s struggling a bit with the pace of the game and getting forward to support attacks, but his quality is clear to see with this delivery.