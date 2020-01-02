Video: Sadio Mane scores for Liverpool vs Sheffield after rapid counter-attack

In the 63rd minute of tonight’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Sheffield United, Alisson sparked a counter-attacking opportunity by rolling the ball out to Andy Robertson.

The Scotsman carried the ball down the left flank before playing a pass into Sadio Mane, the Liverpool forward charged forward before laying the ball off to Mohamed Salah.

Salah showed his underrated passing ability with a pinpoint through ball into Mane. The Senegalese star saw a shot on goal blocked by Dean Henderson, but he was on hand to tap the rebound into the back of the net.

Check out Mane’s strike for the Reds below:

Front to back in 12 seconds! ? Liverpool's lead is doubled after a lightning fast counter-attack! Slick play between Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané ?#BTAllDayer pic.twitter.com/xXPHSaYidm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 2, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.

The work-rate of Liverpool’s team is phenomenal.