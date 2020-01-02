Video: Wan-Bissaka brutally trolled by Liverpool fan with Alexander-Arnold comparison

It was a miserable New Year’s Day for Man Utd on Wednesday as they suffered a defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates to open up 2020.

After back-to-back wins, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men would perhaps have been feeling confident heading into the crunch encounter, but they came away empty-handed as the hosts impressed and deserved their 2-0 victory.

As seen in the tweet below, it also gave rival fans a chance to have a dig at them and this particular Liverpool fan took great pleasure in seeing Aaron Wan-Bissaka fail to successfully take on his man.

The United defender fails miserably in trying to get to the byline and put in a delivery, and it led to this Reds supporter having a cheeky swipe over his inability to match Trent Alexander-Arnold’s quality in the final third.

In his defence, Wan-Bissaka has shown that he is a top class defender and that perhaps his attacking game still needs work.

That said, it’s also going to be very difficult to match what Alexander-Arnold is doing currently, as he has firmly established himself as one of the top right-backs in Europe, particularly given how influential he is for the Merseyside giants going forward.

It’s a bit of a brutal troll as the pair are at two different levels, but he’s taken his chance and the response has seen it go viral…