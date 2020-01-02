Video: Wan-Bissaka brutally trolled by Liverpool fan with Alexander-Arnold comparison

It was a miserable New Year’s Day for Man Utd on Wednesday as they suffered a defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates to open up 2020.
After back-to-back wins, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men would perhaps have been feeling confident heading into the crunch encounter, but they came away empty-handed as the hosts impressed and deserved their 2-0 victory.
As seen in the tweet below, it also gave rival fans a chance to have a dig at them and this particular Liverpool fan took great pleasure in seeing Aaron Wan-Bissaka fail to successfully take on his man.
The United defender fails miserably in trying to get to the byline and put in a delivery, and it led to this Reds supporter having a cheeky swipe over his inability to match Trent Alexander-Arnold’s quality in the final third.
In his defence, Wan-Bissaka has shown that he is a top class defender and that perhaps his attacking game still needs work.
That said, it’s also going to be very difficult to match what Alexander-Arnold is doing currently, as he has firmly established himself as one of the top right-backs in Europe, particularly given how influential he is for the Merseyside giants going forward.
It’s a bit of a brutal troll as the pair are at two different levels, but he’s taken his chance and the response has seen it go viral…
Wan Bissaka trying his hardest to be Trent ?? pic.twitter.com/1x045mI6T6
— JP (@JurgenPressed) January 1, 2020