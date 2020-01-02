‘What a team’ – These Liverpool fans react to ‘perfect’ lineup vs Sheffield United

Jurgen Klopp has made just one change to the Liverpool side that defeated Wolves ahead of this evening’s clash with Sheffield United.

Naby Keita returns to the starting lineup in the place of England international Adam Lallana. Some supporters will be excited to see that promising youngsters Nat Phillips, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are all on the bench.

Chris Wilder has got Sheffield United ticking on their return to the Premier League and the Blades are currently sitting 8th in the table.

Sheffield’s only loss in their last five games has come against reigning champions Manchester City, they will be no pushovers tonight.

Check out Liverpool’s lineup for tonight’s clash below:

Here’s what some Liverpool supporters make of Klopp’s teamsheet:

what a team — morayseaton11 (@morayseaton11) January 2, 2020

LETS GOOOO WHAT A TEAM — Dan (@DxnLFC_) January 2, 2020

FULL STRENGTH WE FEAST — Spennie 6 times (@unrealxherdan) January 2, 2020

Phillips, Jones and Elliot on the bench! — SR: Cloud Six (@KloppsReign) January 2, 2020

THIS TEAMMM — ? (@FourRoIe) January 2, 2020

Perfect — JT (@jaytattzz) January 2, 2020

A win against the Blades tonight will see the Reds reestablish their 13 point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Given Liverpool’s incredible form this season, it seems almost impossible that they won’t win the race current one-horse race for the top-flight title.