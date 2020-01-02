Zidane could get double injury boost in time for Real Madrid clash vs Valencia

Real Madrid face Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals on January 8, and Zinedine Zidane could receive good news on the injury front by then.

The La Liga giants get back to action after the winter break with a trip to Getafe on Saturday as they look to wipe out a two-point deficit to rivals Barcelona at the top of the table.

However, their focus will then switch to the Super Cup, as they face Valencia looking to advance to face either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the final on January 12.

According to AS, Zidane could be handed a timely boost for that encounter, as both Marcelo and Lucas Vazquez are reportedly likely to be in contention to feature having stepped up their respective recoveries from injury to join up with the rest of the group in training.

Time will tell if they are given the green light to feature, but given the quality and experience that they possess, it will surely be a boost in itself for Real Madrid to have them back in the squad and helping them to compete on multiple fronts in the second half of the campaign.

It’s added by AS that neither will be ready to return against Getafe though, and so perhaps their lack of playing time in recent weeks could count against them when it comes to Zidane picking his side to face Valencia.

Further, the report goes on to mention that neither Eden Hazard nor Marco Asensio will face Valencia as they are still receiving treatment and recovering from their own injury setbacks, and so it would appear as though they are some way off a comeback still.