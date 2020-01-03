Agent pushing for Paul Pogba to secure switch to Euro giants amid major doubts over Man Utd future

Paul Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, is reportedly pushing for the Man Utd superstar to secure a return to Juventus as doubts remain over his future at Old Trafford.

As noted by The Sun, it has been suggested that the Frenchman’s time with the Red Devils is over, and that will be a real cause for concern for United fans.

While Pogba remains the most talented midfielder in the squad, they can ill afford to lose him without being in a position to bring in a quality replacement, and so time will tell how the situation plays out and who is identified as a suitable target in the event of an exit.

However, it’s now added by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that Raiola wants to take Pogba back to Juventus for a second spell and is pushing to make the move a reality.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a successful first stint in Turin between 2012 and 2016, making 178 appearances for the club while winning four Serie A titles and four domestic cups.

Although aided by experienced teammates such as Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal, Pogba established himself as one of the top midfielders in Europe with Juventus, and so perhaps a return wouldn’t be such a bad idea to enable him to return to the top both as an individual and collectively.

That said, it remains to be seen if Man Utd are ready to even entertain the idea of letting him leave, as he will no doubt leave a major hole in the side if he were to depart and that could be too big a risk and blow for them to consider.