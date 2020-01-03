It’s always interesting to see what happens with players who are out on loan when a new manager arrives, some players can suddenly be handed a chance to impress in the first team.

It’s still not clear if Mikel Arteta has decided to give Eddie Nketiah a chance after recalling him from Leeds, but it seems another loanee could be headed towards a permanent exit.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan arrived as part of the deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move to Man United, and it seems fair to say that neither side got the best of that deal. He was subsequently sent out on loan to Roma and it seems he’s done enough to convince them to make a permanent offer.

According to a report from Italy, Roma have made an opening offer of £10m for the Armenian. Although Arsenal have rejected that, it seems they are still looking to continue talks and a deal could be agreed in the near future:

Roma have been in contact with Arsenal for the purchase of Mkhitaryan on permanent basis. Roma first offer of €10m rejected by Arsenal. Talks continue https://t.co/ULvnv9uZBP — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) January 3, 2020

It’s unlikely that the fee will give Arteta a lot of spending power in the January market, but you imagine he will be on a decent wage so it’s important for Arsenal to get these types of players off the books.

It seems clear that he has no future at The Emirates, so it won’t be a surprise to see an agreement being reached soon.