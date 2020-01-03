Arsenal reportedly hold a serious interest in Juventus defender Merih Demiral as they look to shore up their backline in the January transfer window.

The defence has been a real problem for the Gunners so far this season as they’ve conceded 30 goals in just 21 Premier League games.

That gives them the joint-worst defensive record out of the top 10 sides in the standings, and having been rocked by long-term setbacks for Kieran Tierney and Calum Chambers this week, reinforcements will surely be needed to give Mikel Arteta a helping hand.

According to The Sun, via Turkish outlet Fotomac, it has been suggested that Arsenal hold the most serious interest in Demiral, and it’s even claimed that a £42.5m is being prepared for the Turkish international.

That’s a hefty bid if accurate, especially considering that the 21-year-old has struggled to break into the Juventus side this season having been limited to just five appearances across all competitions.

That said, he has shown his quality for Turkey and previously for Sassuolo, and with his entire career ahead of him coupled with his physicality and tenacity, which would make him a good fit for the Premier League, it could be a smart long-term investment from the Gunners.

Time will tell if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs and then on personal terms with Demiral himself, but it would seemingly make sense for most parties involved the deal.

Arsenal could get a crucial defensive reinforcement while Demiral would get an opportunity to play a more prominent role, now it just remains to be seen if Juve are willing to sell as they have the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt still in the squad.