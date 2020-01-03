Unless you happen to be Jose Mourinho and looking for a positive way to spin a season, the game between the league and cup winners in each nation doesn’t tend to carry any significance for the fans.

Spain have decided to revamp their Supercup this season, and it’s hard to see it as anything other than a cynical attempt to gain some extra revenue and publicity from overseas.

The new format sees four teams enter, with all three games taking place in Saudi Arabia. It doesn’t look like it will be a huge success, with 90min.com reporting that Atletico Madrid had only sold 50 tickets for their clash with Barcelona.

Despite all of this surrounding it, you have to think that all four teams will want to win the competition, but there’s some bad news for Real Madrid and their prospects of winning.

A report from Managing Madrid reported on some comments made my Zinedine Zidane ahead of the tournament, and when talking about Eden Hazard he confirmed that he was “100% ruled out of the Spanish Supercup”.

The Belgian had a slow start in Madrid after making the move from Chelsea, but he’s slowly started to play his way into form and he looked like he could take on the mantle of being the creative force that Real were crying out for.

They will need to win without him in this competition, but at least they can claim they weren’t that bothered about it anyway if they fall short.