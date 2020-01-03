Aston Villa are reportedly targeting Chelsea duo Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi in the January transfer window after suffering a crucial injury setback.

Dean Smith’s side sit in a precarious position in the Premier League table after 21 games as they’re down in 17th place and just a point above the relegation zone.

SEE MORE: Chelsea interested in signing striker who scored 34 goals last year

In turn, the coming months are going to be absolutely crucial for the club as they will be desperate to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Their bid to avoid the drop has seemingly become a lot more complicated though as frontman Wesley is feared to be at risk of missing the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury during the win over Burnley this week, as per BBC Sport.

Although the Brazilian forward has managed just six goals in 22 appearances so far this season, he has been Villa’s main option up front, and so losing his presence in the side for whatever period of time is going to be a blow for Smith.

In turn, it looks as though they will try to address that problem this month with The Sun noting that both Giroud and Batshuayi are on Villa’s transfer radar.

With the pair both struggling for regular playing time as Tammy Abraham has established himself as first-choice up top at Stamford Bridge this season, they could perhaps welcome the idea of a move elsewhere for a more prominent role.

That said, if they were both to make the switch they would merely be in competition with each other still, and so it remains to be seen if Villa will target a double swoop or prioritise one over the other.

Giroud has the experience on his side and will be itching to impress between now and the end of the season to secure a place in the France squad for EURO 2020, while Batshuayi has shown that when given a regular run, he can score goals.

With that in mind, it’s an interesting scenario for all concerned, and it could ultimately lead to exits from Chelsea for the duo.