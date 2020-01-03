Juventus have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old star Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta.

According to a statement from the Bianconeri’s official website, the Swedish international’s transfer cost the club €35 million which could rise to €44 million provided certain conditions are met. Kulusevski has signed a contract until 2024 but will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Parma.

The 19-year-old has been impressive for I Gialloblu, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in 19 appearances across all competitions so far.

Kulusevski was previously linked to Manchester United and Arsenal by the Sun with Calciomercato claiming that the former were offering €30 million for him. However, the Swede will eventually join Juventus next summer.

It may not be easy for Kulusevski to receive many first-team opportunities under Maurizio Sarri next season as the Bianconeri already have some quality attackers in their squad.

Hence, the 19-year-old will have to produce some strong performances for Parma during the remainder of the season if he is to enjoy a good amount of game time at Juventus.

That said, he has impressed them enough to earn a move to Turin, and so he’ll hope to continue to build on that momentum now and look forward to a bright future with the reigning Serie A champions who continue to strengthen as they look to compete on multiple fronts for major trophies.