Bayern Munich have reportedly entered the race to sign Jadon Sancho.

One of the finest young footballers in the world, the England international has been in sensational form for Borussia Dortmund this season, amassing 12 goals and 13 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions so far.

SEE MORE: Manchester United legend doesn’t want to see Paul Pogba at the club next season

Sancho has been linked to Manchester United and Chelsea by the Sun, who also claim that the 19-year-old is valued at over £100 million by Dortmund.

A recent report from the Metro now suggests that Bayern Munich have also joined the race to sign the 19-year-old, but it is said that he prefers a move to the Premier League which will be a boost for his current club as they will surely want to avoid seeing him join a direct rival.

The Bavarians have some fine attackers in their squad and the addition of Sancho would just bolster it. However, it won’t be easy for Bayern to sign him as they will seemingly face competition from Manchester United and Chelsea, both of whom could have the financial muscle to secure a deal.

Doubts remain over whether or not Sancho will stay at Dortmund, and with the transfer window now open, it remains to be seen if any of the clubs mentioned above might be able to acquire his signature in the coming weeks.

Dortmund did recently secure the services of Erling Haaland, and so it remains to be seen how, if at all, that impacts their transfer plans moving forward as they could arguably be more open to an exit given they have several options in the attacking third now.