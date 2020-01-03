FA Cup blow for Manchester United as sickness bug forces key duo to leave training after only fifteen minutes

It seems pretty obvious that Man United won’t be winning the Premier League anytime soon, so knockout competitions could be their best chance of success in the next few years.

The team has shown they are capable of big performances and beating anybody on their day, but they have too many off-days to mount a title challenge.

They already face a tough prospect with an away tie at Wolves this weekend in the FA Cup. Wolves are set up perfectly to counter attack and exploit defensive weaknesses, so it wouldn’t be a true shock if they won the tie.

United would want to have everybody available for the clash, but it looks like a sickness bug could seriously hinder their preparations. This recent report suggests that Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial were forced to leave training after only 15 minutes today because of the bug.

Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard leave Manchester United training just FIFTEEN MINUTES after arriving as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals squad are dealing with a sickness bug ahead of FA Cup third-round clash with Wolves https://t.co/hJ39D4BCHT pic.twitter.com/gfX8EXtBHI — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 3, 2020

Admittedly Lingard has been poor for a while, but he’s still a player that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likes to rely on in the big occasion, while Martial has quietly amassed 10 goals already this year and looks to have a good partnership with Marcus Rashford.

It’s not clear if the bug will be bad enough to keep anybody out of the game completely, but it’s awful preparation for such a huge fixture.