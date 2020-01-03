Fabio Capello takes a shot at Cristiano Ronaldo and suggests he’s lost crucial abilities

We all know that Cristiano Ronaldo is an incredible footballer, probably one of the best of all time, but so much of his game was based on his athleticism so it’s only natural to wonder if age has started to catch up with him.

He’s taken some criticism for his performances at Juventus this season, but he’s actually still having an incredible year. He’s scored 10 goals in 14 games which almost any player would take, but we’ve just become used to his incredible standards.

A recent report from Jmania has looked at some comments that Fabio Capello made to Gazzetta Dello Sport. It looks like he is trying to be complimentary in one sense, but he also takes a shot at him with some of his words.

Speaking about Ronaldo the former Juve Manager said the following:

“Ronaldo in trouble? He is the best center forward in the world. Nobody like him knows how to exploit all the balls possible in the penalty area. He no longer has the sprint and dribbling of the past: he has to play in the box, as the English say ”

In once sense he’s saying he’s lost some of the abilities that have made him one of the best in the world. At his best he was lightning quick and he could dribble past anyone, so it sounds like Capello thinks he may need to reinvent himself in some ways.

He’s always been devastating in front of goal so it does make sense for Juve to get him the ball in dangerous areas, but this could be a sign that age has finally started to catch up with the great man.