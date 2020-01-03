Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Eden Hazard will not make the trip for their Spanish Super Cup clash with Valencia next week.

Los Blancos are back in action this weekend as they face Getafe on Saturday as they return following the winter break in Spain.

However, one man who will play no part in the next two games is Hazard, as Zidane has confirmed that he will not travel with the rest of the squad to face Valencia next week in the Spanish Super Cup, thus ruling him out this weekend too.

“He’s 100% out of the Spanish Super Cup,” he is quoted as saying by AS. “He isn’t going to travel and for now he’s continuing with his recovery. Hopefully when we get back from the Super Cup we’ll start seeing him back with us bit by bit.”

It’s been a frustrating start to life at the Bernabeu for the Belgian international, as he’s managed just one goal and four assists in 13 appearances.

Injuries have been his main problem as he missed a whole host of games at the very start of the campaign due to a hamstring problem, and now his foot issue has sidelined him for the last five La Liga outings.

That will be six by the end of this weekend based on Zidane’s comments, while he’ll now miss a crunch clash with Valencia as Real Madrid look to keep their hopes of winning a piece of silverware alive.

Naturally, the hope will be that Hazard can return relatively soon after that, but at this stage, they won’t want to take any risks either and will be desperate to avoid any threat of a fresh setback when he does return to action.