Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed club captain Jordan Henderson following last night’s win over Sheffield United.

The 29-year-old has been in fine form for the Reds this season and was one of the club’s finest performers as they beat Chris Wilder’s side 2-0 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Klopp hailed Henderson for his performances this season. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the club’s manager said: “First of all, hopefully it stays like this. Yes, he’s exceptional. Yes, he’s outstanding. Gini and Hendo, because they had the biggest number of games, what they have played there is just incredible, absolutely incredible. I don’t take that for granted one second. If anybody who is with us doesn’t see the quality of Jordan Henderson, I can’t help.

“Is Hendo the perfect player? No. Do I know anybody who is? No. Is he unbelievably important to us? Yes. He didn’t like the position, No.6, when he saw how good Fabinho is! I asked him, two or three weeks ago, when he played already exceptional in the position, ‘You don’t like the position, right?’. He was laughing. Before that he played centre-half. I don’t know exactly what Gareth Southgate is now doing with him, which position he will play there, but there are a few options obviously.”

Henderson brings a lot to the current Liverpool side and through his fine performances this season so far, the Liverpool captain has shown why he deserves to be a regular starter under Klopp. Provided the England international maintains his current form, there’ s a good chance he can find a place for himself in the PFA Team of the Year.

Liverpool’s next fixture is their FA Cup third round tie against Everton on Sunday and it will be interesting to see if Klopp starts Henderson or rests him for their crucial away game against Spurs.