Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer is of the opinion that Jadon Sancho is someone Jurgen Klopp could consider bringing to Anfield.

The England international is among the finest young talents in world football and has been sensational for Borussia Dortmund this season. So far, Sancho has scored 12 goals while providing 13 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

The 19-year-old has been linked to the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea by the Sun while a recent report from Metro claimed that Bayern Munich have also joined the race for his signature.

However, McAteer has suggested that Liverpool should make an attempt to sign Sancho as he is someone who suits Klopp’s playing style. Speaking to the Racing Post, the former Reds player said: “I doubt Jurgen Klopp feels under any pressure to make any more moves in the transfer window though if there’s one player I’d love to see him bring to Anfield, it’s Jadon Sancho. Sancho looks like a Jurgen Klopp type of player. He’s young, immensely talented, looks ideally suited to the system which Klopp plays and would be learning off one of the top coaches in the world.

“Good managers take good players to the next level. Look at Raheem Sterling at Manchester City. Sterling might not have naturally bought into Pep Guardiola’s unique philosophy but he has and the upshot is that this once erratic talent is now one of the finest players in the Premier League.

“Klopp has a similar aura and Trent Alexander-Arnold is a classic example of a player who has flourished under the German where he may very well not have done under someone else. Sancho at Liverpool would be brilliant for him and the club. He could play anywhere along that front three and looks a genuinely class act.”

Sancho is a remarkable footballer and his addition would strengthen an already-formidable Liverpool squad. However, it would be hard for him to be a regular as the Reds already have the likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino upfront.