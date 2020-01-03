Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita won’t feature in the club’s FA Cup clash against Everton on Sunday.

The Guinean international was initially included in the starting lineup for last night’s fixture against Sheffield United but was dropped just before the match with James Milner replacing him. Liverpool eventually went on to beat the Blades 2-0 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

SEE MORE: “He’s exceptional”- Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool star following Sheffield United win

Klopp said that Keita sustained a groin injury which will rule him out for Sunday’s Merseyside Derby at Goodison. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the Reds manager said: “I don’t know exactly what he has – it was the groin – but I can say already he will not be involved against Everton. That makes it 12 adult players we have [available], plus the kids, so that’s not cool, but we cannot change it.

“I have no clue how it happened, I think it was the last shot in the warm-up when he felt something. He came in [the dressing room] and was limping. Everybody who has played football has had this kind of injury and it’s not nice, it’s painful. I don’t know exactly what it is or how long it will take, but I can say already he will not be ready for Sunday.”

Keita’s absence is certainly a big blow because he was playing pretty well lately, scoring three goals last month. The midfielder has had his fair share of injuries this season and Klopp will be hoping that he will be back at the earliest as Liverpool need all their first-team players to be fit at this point.

After playing Everton, the Reds play Tottenham at the latter’s backyard.