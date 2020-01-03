Liverpool could reportedly hold a hugely significant advantage by this summer in the race to land the signature of Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho.

The 19-year-old is once again impressing this season as he has registered 12 goals and 13 assists in 24 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

As per the Metro, he isn’t short of interest as Man Utd, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all said to be in the hunt to secure his services, while the report adds that he is said to be valued at over £100m.

However, it’s now been suggested that by the time the season is over, the Merseyside giants could hold a major advantage over their Premier League rivals, as the Liverpool Echo report that Sancho won’t pick his next club until the summer as his decision could depend on who qualifies for the Champions League.

It’s noted that ultimately with doubts remaining over Man Utd and Chelsea’s ability to grab that fourth spot as things stand, coupled with Liverpool running away with the title this season it seems, it could put them in a very strong position to land Sancho, should they decide to make an offer.

Further, it’s added in the report from the Metro that the England international would prefer to return to his homeland, and what better destination than the Reds given how they’re continuing to dominate in the Premier League this season as defending Champions League winners.

Time will tell if Jurgen Klopp wants to snap up the talented youngster, as although he has a potent attacking trident in place already, Sancho still has his whole career ahead of him and could easily fit into the Liverpool style of play and add more quality to their attack.