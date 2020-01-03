Liverpool teenager Rhian Brewster will reportedly join Swansea City on loan following the club’s FA Cup tie against Everton on Sunday.

The 19-year-old has scored five goals in 11 appearances across all competitions. However, he has featured in only two matches for the senior team, both of them coming in the Carabao Cup. Brewster was an unused substitute in the UEFA Super Cup and Liverpool’s Premier League match against Chelsea.

SEE MORE: BBC Premier League team of week: Liverpool duo, Arsenal stalwart get nod in XI

According to Football Insider, the 19-year-old striker is on the brink of joining Swansea City on loan this month as terms have already been agreed. The report also claims that Brewster could be on his way to the Championship club following Liverpool’s FA Cup fixture against Everton which is on Sunday.

At this moment, a loan to Swansea would be ideal for the young striker as he could find play some first-team football there. Liverpool already have the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino so it’s very unlikely for Brewster to receive game time.

Brewster’s addition will add some depth to Swansea City’s squad who are currently 6th in the Championship table and have a very good chance of making the playoffs at least.

Jurgen Klopp might rest some of his senior players for this weekend’s Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park so it’s likely that the 19-year-old could feature during the game.