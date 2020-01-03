Garth Crooks hailed Liverpool defender Joe Gomez for his recent performances.

The England international found himself on the bench during the start of the season when Joel Matip was partnering Virgil van Dijk in central defence. Following the injuries to the Cameroonian international and Dejan Lovren, Gomez has become a regular starter for Liverpool and has done brilliantly in the last few matches.

Last night, the 22-year-old produced a fine performance at the back against the Sheffield United and managed to keep the club’s attackers at bay as the Reds won 2-0 at Anfield thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Crooks included Gomez in his team of the week and said that the defender is ‘looking tremendous’. In his column for BBC, the pundit wrote: “Joe Gomez is back in his favourite position and looking tremendous again. Five clean sheets so far this season. At this rate Liverpool could go the season unbeaten.”

Gomez being back in the starting lineup has been pretty beneficial for Liverpool as they have been keeping clean sheets on a regular basis now, something which we barely saw during the first two-three months of the season. Provided he maintains his current form, it will be hard for either Joel Matip or Dejan Lovren to find a place in Jurgen Klopp’s playing XI once they are back to full fitness.