Man Utd fan in Nairobi catches wife in bed with neighbour after Arsenal loss in nightmare day

Seeing your side lose to an old rival is bad enough, but things got worse for this Man Utd fan in Nairobi during the week after the loss to Arsenal.

The Red Devils came unstuck at the Emirates as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to the Gunners in a big blow to their hopes of closing the gap on the top four in the Premier League table.

While they’ll hope to bounce back next time out and give their fans something to cheer about, this fan in particular will have other things on his mind for a while.

As reported by Tuko, the fan in question was returning home early after going out to watch Man Utd’s showdown with Arsenal, only to find his wife in bid with their neighbour.

If that wasn’t dramatic enough, it turns out that he had enlisted the help of a native doctor Mama Phina to help trap his wife and catch her in the act after growing suspicious.

Instead of simply going in to disrupt his wife and her lover, he went out, grabbed a few more neighbours and they all stormed in to shock the pair before the fan gave a ‘dog beating’ to the neighbour.

“The husband is a Manchester United die-hard fan, he goes to watch football with his friends and arrives home late. He arrived home early today following the Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the English Premier League only to find his wife being munched by Momanyi their immediate neighbour,” said Moses Kiptoo, a neighbour.

While some of the language used is hilarious, you have to feel for this poor man who had one of the day’s from hell it seems on and off the pitch. Here’s to hoping there’s a happy ending to this story…