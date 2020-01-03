Chris Smalling has reportedly told his representatives that he wants to secure a permanent move to Roma from Man Utd when his loan deal expires.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 30-year-old joined the Giallorossi on a season-long loan move this past summer with limited playing time expected at Old Trafford, particularly after the arrival of Harry Maguire.

He has since established himself as a key figure for the Italian giants, making 15 appearances across all competitions and has helped to successfully fill the void left behind by Kostas Manolas after his move to Napoli over the summer with Roma in fourth place after 17 games.

Such has been the ease with which Smalling has settled and become a key part of the side, La Gazzetta dello Sport now report that the defensive ace wants to join Roma on a permanent deal and has informed his representatives of that desire so that an agreement can be reached with Man Utd.

It’s added that talks are expected between the relevant parties in the middle of next week, and that a figure of around €15m could be enough to allow Smalling to make the switch to the Italian capital on a permanent basis this summer.

As noted by The Sun, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has previously suggested that he expects Smalling to return to Man Utd when his loan spell ends, and so this latest development will surely be a blow for him and the Red Devils if accurate, as they’ll be fighting a losing battle to keep him.

With Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly among others still in the squad and having improved defensively this season, a case could perhaps be made that they don’t necessarily need Smalling back.

In turn, if they’re happy to green light an exit and satisfy the player’s reported desire, then it looks as though Smalling could be set to extend his stay in Serie A this summer.