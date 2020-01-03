It seems like a lot of fans might have been expecting Manchester United to throw some money around in January, but despite plenty of speculation, there’s no real sign of any incomings for now.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown he’s more than willing to give the younger players a chance, so it wouldn’t be a total shock if he promoted some of the youth team, especially in the midfield area with injuries hitting the first team.

You would think that James Garner would be first in line after impressing for the youth team, but it’s interesting to note that a promising young midfielder has just been recalled from his loan spell:

? Southend United can confirm Ethan Hamilton has returned to Manchester United. We thank Ethan for his efforts and wish him the best of luck for the future.#Blues — Southend United (@SUFCRootsHall) January 3, 2020

It does seem unlikely that United have brought him back with a view to putting him straight into the first team, but you never know. A report from The Manchester Evening News has suggested United did have a role in ensuring he came back from his loan spell at Southend, so they must have something planned.

It’s possible they just want him to go to another club for the rest of the season. If you read some social media reaction from the Southend fans it does sound like they are sorry to see him go.

The Shrimpers are having a pretty torrid campaign, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if United wanted him to play at a higher level to further his development.