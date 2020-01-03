Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has said that he doesn’t want to see Paul Pogba at the club next season.

The Frenchman has made only eight appearances this season and will be sidelined for a while as he will undergo an operation on his foot.

Giggs said that the 26-year-old has talent but hasn’t been consistent for Manchester United. When asked if he wanted to see Pogba stay at Old Trafford next season, the Welshman told Premier League Productions as quoted by Goal.com: “No, no. I feel sorry for Ole because he’s got to continuously answer questions on Paul Pogba. I say United are on a good run at the moment and that’s without him. He’s come on and done okay in a few games but it’s disappointing at the moment.

“He is a talent, we talk about him all the time, he’s not consistently done it for United. Ole can only deal with the players that are fit at the moment. To continuously answer questions on a player that is rumoured to be leaving, to be injured, to be elsewhere when he should be perhaps in Carrington training, is frustrating to a manager.”

Pogba is among the best midfielders in the world and his absence is something Manchester United would’ve loved to have avoided. However, the Red Devils have produced some really good performances despite the 26-year-old being absent.

There’s no doubt that Pogba’s departure will see the club earn a great deal of money and they could always use that amount to sign a proper replacement, someone like Saul Niguez or Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.