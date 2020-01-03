You have to think that most agents have to toe the fine line between being authoritative but also maintaining a good relationship with every club. It seems that the so called “super-agents” can just do what they want.

Mino Raiola is one agent who has got to a point where he’s well known for representing a lot of the worlds best players, so it means that clubs have to keep him sweet rather than the other way round.

A recent report from Marca seems to suggest that he’s taken a shot at Barcelona for their strategy when it came to signing Matthijs de Ligt.

They reported that he criticised the Catalan club for presuming that the presence of Frenkie de Jong at the Nou Camp would be enough to convince de Ligt to make the same move. He also criticises them for thinking his client was mainly interested in money, but it seems they felt the move to Juventus was better from a footballing point of view.

Time will tell if that approach will backfire for Barca, he looks like he could’ve been the perfect long term replacement for Gerard Pique giving his defensive talents as well as being great on the ball.

It sounds like they will really need to push the boat out the next time they want to sign one of Raiola’s clients.