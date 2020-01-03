West Ham Utd boss David Moyes is reportedly eager to try and snap up Gabriel Barbosa to bolster his attacking options.

Things got off to a positive start for the new Hammers boss after his return to the job, as he led them to a 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday.

That result lifted them up to 16th place in the Premier League table, but with just a two-point cushion over the bottom three, there is still plenty of work to do this season for West Ham to avoid the drop.

In turn, the January transfer window could be crucial in terms of bringing in the right reinforcements to offer them a boost, and The Sun report that Barbosa could be targeted in a £20m swoop.

It’s added that Chelsea are also interested in the Brazilian international, and while he is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League, it remains to be seen who makes an acceptable offer to convince Inter to sell him on a permanent basis.

His first stint in Europe didn’t go to plan as he struggled for the Nerazzurri in the 2016/17 campaign, before being shipped out on loan to Benfica, Santos and Flamengo.

Having scored 70 goals in 112 appearances over the last two seasons, it’s fair to say that the 23-year-old has rediscovered his best form, and so it has unsurprisingly led to fresh speculation over his future in terms of where is next for him.

That could be West Ham on the basis of the report above, but time will tell if Moyes sees the Hammers wrap up a deal ahead of the competition to give him a timely boost for the second half of the campaign.