It did start to feel like Manchester United would need to sell some players before signing anyone in January, so this could be bad news for any fans who were hoping to see an influx of players this month.

A recent report from The Metro claimed that Ed Woodward had told Nemanja Matic and Marcos Rojo that they would be sold in January. The Argentine has barely played and his exit could still be possible, but things seem a little different for Matic.

He’s found his way back into the starting line up in recent weeks, and this seems to suggest that he’s going nowhere this month.

OGS confirms Nemanja Matic will stay @ManUtd — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 3, 2020

Those comments from Woodward are only a couple of weeks old, and Matic hasn’t been particularly outstanding so it’s a big leap to suggest he’s suddenly shown enough to prove he’s now indispensable to the club.

That suggests that Solskjaer and Woodward aren’t quite on the same page, so it’s interesting to see the manager publicly go in a different direction than the Chief Executive.

Perhaps they’ve looked at the market and realised there isn’t anyone else who could do a better job. If things change and the Serbian actually leaves this month, then serious questions need to be asked about the senior figures at the club all working towards the same goal.