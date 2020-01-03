Liverpool legend Michael Owen is of the opinion that the current side is one of the best in Premier League history.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had a fine start to 2020 by beating Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield last night thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The win took the Reds 13 points ahead of Leicester City at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand.

Owen lavished praise on his former club, calling them one of the best teams in Premier League history. As quoted by Goal.com, the Liverpool legend told BT Sport: “They have just got absolutely everything. We are witnessing one of the best Premier League teams in history, if not the best. The only thing they need to do now is lift that Premier League trophy, and probably a couple of times. This team has been sensational for a good while now.”

This Liverpool side have been absolutely unstoppable this season and it’s fair to say that they are right up there with Arsenal’s Invincibles and Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester Unites sides as among the best teams in Premier League history. Given their current run of form, it’ll take a miracle for any team other than the Reds to lift the title in May.

Liverpool next travel to Goodison Park for their FA Cup fixture against Everton on Sunday after which, they play Tottenham.