It will reportedly be a quiet transfer window for Real Madrid in January as they are only planning on outgoings rather than any incomings.

As they resume action after the winter break, they sit two points adrift of leaders Barcelona in the La Liga table after 18 games, and remain in the hunt for trophies both domestically and in Europe.

In turn, perhaps Zinedine Zidane doesn’t feel as though he needs much more midway through the campaign to improve the squad, and is happy to wait until the summer to target his priorities and get deals done.

That seems to be the case with AS reporting that no signings are expected from Real Madrid this month, and their sole focus in the transfer market will be to ship out Mariano Diaz and Brahim Diaz on loan elsewhere given their lack of playing time so far this season.

It’s added that all parties concerned are in agreement on the matter as neither Zidane nor president Florentino Perez are particularly keen on January signings, and their track records suggest that they don’t make a habit of making any marquee additions in the New Year.

With that in mind, it appears as though it will be down to the current group in place to meet the season’s objectives, and while they have shown vulnerabilities along the way so far this year, there is still plenty of quality and depth in the squad for them to compete on multiple fronts after a busy summer.

Real Madrid face Getafe in La Liga on Saturday, before they travel to face Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals with a view of meeting either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the Final.