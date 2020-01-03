Solskjaer clarifies comments on Pogba, offers recovery timeline for injured Man Utd ace

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved to clarify his comments on Paul Pogba after discussing his injury situation during the week.

The Norwegian tactician spoke before the defeat to Arsenal about Pogba’s latest setback, and suggested that ‘his people’ had advised him to undergo another operation.

That sparked a reaction in terms of there being a potential clash between the two parties involved and a difference in opinion on how the Frenchman can recover from his latest injury.

However, Solskjaer has cleared up any confusion over his comments during his press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash with Wolves on Saturday, and insisted that he was just referring to Pogba’s trusted medical consultants.

Further, he also revealed bad news in terms of his recovery timeline, as he believes that it will be another three or four weeks before Man Utd see Pogba back out on the pitch.

“Paul came back after a long spell out, two games, had a reaction, and couldn’t go to Burnley, as he felt his ankle was sore. We did a scan and it’s not the same injury, it’s a different injury. Of course, when you get that scan, we speak to him,” he told the club’s official site.

“You always consult your own medical people as well, like I did when I did my operation. You want the best second opinion and the advice was to have it done. It’s not a major one, and probably, as I said, three or four weeks.”

Given the 26-year-old has been limited to just eight appearances so far this season, a fresh spell on the sidelines is the last thing that anyone needed at Old Trafford as they certainly miss his presence in the side in terms of adding that extra bit of quality to help them compete on multiple fronts.

Time will tell if that timeline is accurate or not, but Man Utd, Solskjaer and Pogba will hope that his absence won’t now stretch to longer than four weeks, and that he can avoid any setbacks along the way to still make an impact in the latter stages of the campaign.