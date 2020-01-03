In a transfer rumour that seemingly refuses to go away, Paul Pogba has once again been linked with an exit from Man Utd in favour of a switch to Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has had a miserable season on the whole as injuries have limited him to just eight appearances thus far, with United struggling yet again to secure a top-four spot in the Premier League.

In turn, it seems as though that’s enough to spark more rumours over Pogba’s future, and The Sun have suggested that a swap deal offer could be incoming at Old Trafford from Real Madrid.

It’s reported that any deal taking Pogba to the Bernabeu, with the 26-year-old said to be valued at around £100m by the Red Devils, could see Toni Kroos move in the opposite direction.

That would be a sensible deal from a Man Utd perspective if they are indeed forced to part company with their star man, as Kroos could help fill that void and generally add quality, experience and a winning mentality to a midfield which is currently lacking all those attributes.

A deal in January seems highly unlikely and so any such swap agreement would have to wait until the summer, but if there is a chance that the Pogba exit rumours will finally come to an end, perhaps it will take a cash plus player exchange deal from Real Madrid to finally make the transfer a reality.

Speculation around the World Cup winner has been rife since the start of the season, and so United would have hoped that Pogba would do his talking on the pitch to ensure the focus stayed on that rather than his future.

However, as he remains on the sidelines with another injury issue, it seems as though it’s giving all concerned an opportunity to discuss and debate a possible future away from Man Utd.