Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign 19-year-old Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar.

The French international has featured in 21 matches across all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side this season but his performances have been disappointing. So far, Lemar hasn’t even managed a goal or an assist in 2019/20.

The 24-year-old was linked to Arsenal with ESPN claiming that the Gunners were interested in signing him this month. A recent report from French outlet FootMercato claims that Tottenham have also joined the race to sign the winger who is currently valued at €30 million according to Transfermarkt.

Both Arsenal and Spurs have some pretty good attackers in their squad in the likes of Harry Kane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Son Heung-min, Nicolas Pepe and Lucas Moura. Hence, provided Lemar joins either club, he won’t find much first-team opportunities unless someone gets injured or in the occasion of a Cup fixture.