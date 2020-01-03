It’s always tragic news whenever anyone passes away, but it’s always going to get some media attention when a footballer in the prime of their career dies.

The Get French Football News Twitter page broke the sad news that Guingamp striker Nathael Julan sadly passed away in a car accident after training today:

We are saddened to report the death of EA Guingamp striker Nathaël Julan, who lost his life in a car accident today at the age of 23 https://t.co/Gm1DZw0v4r — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 3, 2020

He was only 23 and looked to have a decent playing future ahead of him. He was prolific for Le Havre’s B team and had started to break into the Guingamp first team, while also having a successful loan spell at Valenciennes earlier this year.

There’s really nothing else to add other than it’s a complete travesty, It must be pointed out that the Twitter account that broke the news has also reported some disturbing incidents of people on Twitter almost taking joy in this because it means they can make some kind of a profit with his card on Fifa Ultimate Team.

If you’re one of those people, be ashamed.