Tragic news as Guingamp player Nathael Julan passes away aged 23

Posted by

It’s always tragic news whenever anyone passes away, but it’s always going to get some media attention when a footballer in the prime of their career dies.

The Get French Football News Twitter page broke the sad news that Guingamp striker Nathael Julan sadly passed away in a car accident after training today:

He was only 23 and looked to have a decent playing future ahead of him. He was prolific for Le Havre’s B team and had started to break into the Guingamp first team, while also having a successful loan spell  at Valenciennes earlier this year.

Julan in action

There’s really nothing else to add other than it’s a complete travesty, It must be pointed out that the Twitter account that broke the news has also reported some disturbing incidents of people on Twitter almost taking joy in this because it means they can make some kind of a profit with his card on Fifa Ultimate Team.

If you’re one of those people, be ashamed.

