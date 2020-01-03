With Mikel Arteta taking over at The Emirates it was expected that Arsenal would be linked with a lot of players this month. It’s rare to see them spend a lot of cash, so it’s been interesting to see the standard of player they’ve been linked with.

Realistically they won’t be in a position to sign a world class player at the top of his game, so it means they need to look for cast-offs who could prove everyone wrong or take a chance on a youngster with potential.

Thomas Lemar probably falls into the first category, with big things being expected of him when he made the move to Atletico Madrid. This report from AS looks like bad news on the surface, but it could be good news for The Gunners if they are looking to sign him.

The report states that Diego Simeone admitted that Lemar hadn’t lived up to expectations since making the £70m move from Monaco, and also hint that Arsenal could be looking to sign him.

Simeone’s comments make it sounds like he should be available, but it could also hurt Atleti when it comes to negotiations if he’s admitting he’s not happy with the player.

At his best he’s incredibly quick and capable of scoring and assisting, so he could be a great singing for Mikel Arteta.