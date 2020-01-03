Video: Clearly irritated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fires back with dig at Robin van Persie

There will be plenty of fans and pundits who still think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t have what it takes to be the manager of Manchester United.

In truth, it’s almost impossible to tell if he should be kept on for the long term. He’s made some good signings and there is a clear sign of an identity on the pitch while they have picked up some impressive results.

Despite that, there are plenty of shocking performances that just raise lots of questions in the aftermath. Robin van Persie took a shot at the Norwegian recently, and he was clearly irritated as he responded:

Solskjaer hits back at Robin van Persie ? #MUFC [BBC] pic.twitter.com/h9JNuIQy1n — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 3, 2020

“He took my number 20 and that’s probably all he’s going to take from me as well…” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Robin van Persie’s criticism of him ?#bbcfootball #mufc pic.twitter.com/HucwpitCQg — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 3, 2020

It seems clear that Solskjaer’s nice guy demeanor is starting to wear thin with the press, and he doesn’t seem to be taking any nonsense from ex players anymore either.