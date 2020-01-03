There will still be plenty of fans who think Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn’t have what it takes to make the difference for AC Milan any more, but his return certainly got off to the perfect start.

Admittedly it was only a friendly against a weak opposition, but he was on the score sheet as AC Milan won 9-0 against Rhodense:

Highlights of Milan’s 9-0 friendly win pic.twitter.com/emaJjbpLon — Isak Möller (@Isak_Moller) January 3, 2020

The true test will come when he takes to the field in Serie A again. Milan have been struggling this season and desperately need someone to inspire them.

They have a home game against Sampdoria next Monday, so it will be fascinating to see if he plays and how he performs.