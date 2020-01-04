According to the MailOnline, Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has enlisted the help of super agent Pini Zahavi in a bid to secure an exit from the Eagles.

The Mail claim that Zahavi has an excellent relationship with many at Chelsea, including close ties with Blues owner Roman Abramovich.

It’s added that Zahavi helped his compatriot with his takeover of the west London outfit 17 years ago.

The Daily Mail add that Zaha is still contract to current representatives Unique Sports Management until the summer, the Ivorian is reportedly frustrated after failing to secure a move to Arsenal last summer.

Finally the report claims that Roy Hodgson’s side value the 27-year-old at a minimum of £80m, should the Blues pursue other targets that may be available for a lesser fee?

It certainly seems as though Chelsea will have to add to their wide ranks in the summer, considering that wingers Pedro and Willian are approaching the end of their illustrious careers.

It’s surprising to see that Frank Lampard’s side are interested in making a possible £80m marquee signing, given that Zaha’s arrival would possibly stunt the development of young superstars Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Zaha’s endured a fairly slow start to the season with the winger only scoring three goals and registering two assists in 21 Premier League appearances this season.

Which other wide targets do you think that Chelsea should consider before setting their sights on Zaha?