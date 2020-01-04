According to Spanish outlet Sport via Sky Germany, Barcelona are eyeing RB Leipzig ace Lukas Klostermann as a potential replacement for star right-back Nelson Semedo.

Sport recently suggested that Semedo could leave the Catalan giants this summer, with the La Liga champions hoping to receive around €50m for the Portuguese star’s services.

Sport’s latest report suggest that European giants Bayern Munich and Juventus are also eyeing moves for Klostermann, who has broken into the Germany team after impressing for Leipzig.

The report highlights that Klostermann would be available for €35m thanks to a release clause, this seems like a very fair fee for a player that could rise to superstardom after a successful Euros this summer.

Ernesto Valverde currently has two quality options at right-back with Semedo and Sergi Roberto, youngster Moussa Wague has even looked promising when given a chance.

For most of Semedo’s time at Barcelona, the Portugal international has battled for the starting right-back spot with Roberto.

Whilst Semedo has won this battle when the pair are both fit – the ace’s injury troubles have always given Roberto the chance to reignite a 50/50 battle for the right-back spot once he returns.

With all respect to Semedo, who we do think is a fine player, we think that a change in this position shouldn’t have a major impact on Barcelona’s team and therefore should be explored as a serious option this summer.