Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has reportedly given his approval to a move to AC Milan as the two clubs will now try to agree on a deal.

The 20-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Toulouse last January, but he has struggled to break into the starting line-up.

SEE MORE: Mino Raiola turns on Barcelona and blames their approach for missing out on big name transfer

After playing a limited role in the second half of last season, he’s managed just three appearances so far this campaign, and with the likes of Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti still ahead of him in the pecking order at the Nou Camp, his situation doesn’t look likely to change any time soon.

In turn, he has been linked with an exit, and now reputable Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that he could be heading for a move to Milan.

It’s suggested that Todibo has shown a willingness to seal a move to the Italian giants, which is a major breakthrough itself on the path to getting a deal done, and now the two clubs will hold further talks to find an agreement on terms of the move.

It’s also suggested that an initial loan move with an option to buy and buy-back clause could get the deal completed, and so time will tell if the pieces fall into place in negotiations to allow Todibo to move on.

He will still face competition for places at San Siro with Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio and Mattia Caldara to contend with, albeit the latter is still coming back from a long-term injury absence, while summer signing Leo Duarte is currently out with an injury problem of his own.

Nevertheless, if Milan are willing to prise him away from Barcelona this month, it surely means that they intend to hand him an important role in Stefano Pioli’s side as he looks to become their second signing in January after Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return this week.