It’s common to hear Real Madrid being linked with every talented youngster who starts to make an impression on the game, but usually those links don’t lead to anything.

This could be different, with Goal.com reporting that Real Madrid have had a bid accepted for Flamengo’s wonder-kid Reinier Jesus. They indicate the offer is worth around €35m with 80% going to Flamengo and the rest being shared between the player and his associates.

Jesus has been a star for Brazil at youth level but he’s finally started to make an impression at club level after breaking into the senior side. The attacking midfielder has six goals in 14 games but didn’t appear in the Club World Cup final against Liverpool.

We’ve seen previous issues with players under 18 having to wait until they make the move to Europe, but he actually turns 18 in two weeks so Real should be able to add him to their squad immediately if they want to.

It’s still not clear if they plan to introduce him to the first team straight away or if they might loan him out for the rest of the season, but there’s nothing to suggest there will be any issues with personal terms at this point.

The report indicates that everything is close to being agreed, so this could move quite quickly over the next few days.